Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $13.23 Million Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Dimension Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,699 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance accounts for about 2.7% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of New Mountain Finance worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $52,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.86 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

