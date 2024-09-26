Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 0.8% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after purchasing an additional 238,486 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 216,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 87,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,548 shares of company stock valued at $33,604,124 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $634.74 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $635.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

