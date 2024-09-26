DME Capital Management LP Has $43.50 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DME Capital Management LP cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,340 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.1% of DME Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DME Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $43,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 335,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,212,000 after purchasing an additional 198,823 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $12,665,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $246.47.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

