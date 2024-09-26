iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 20.1% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $99,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857,479 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,483 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $356,195,000. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,755,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 209,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $118.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $111.83.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

