DME Capital Management LP Takes $22.65 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

DME Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 684,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,000. Capri comprises 1.1% of DME Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DME Capital Management LP owned about 0.59% of Capri as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Capri by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Capri by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Capri by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $38.41 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

