eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Acquired by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. increased its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. eHealth accounts for 9.1% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DSC Advisors L.P. owned 2.06% of eHealth worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $20,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 104.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 307.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 132,720 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 77.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Stock Up 0.3 %

eHealth stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $117.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $65.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. On average, analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eHealth

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John J. Stelben acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 515,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John J. Stelben bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,051.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,365 shares of company stock valued at $329,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.