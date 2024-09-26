Armistice Capital LLC Sells 5,144 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,958,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 864.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

Shares of TGT opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

