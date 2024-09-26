Armistice Capital LLC Has $25.26 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,901 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of BILL worth $25,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BILL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,550.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,058.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,550.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $52.17 on Thursday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $118.69. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.