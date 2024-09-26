Armistice Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,624,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,736,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 49,223 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 198,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $282.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

