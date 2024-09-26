Armistice Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,298 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Freshpet worth $14,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,401 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Freshpet by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $140.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.23. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 779.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

