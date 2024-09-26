Armistice Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,510 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.16% of SentinelOne worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $20,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SentinelOne by 144.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,349,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after acquiring an additional 797,449 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $209,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $4,060,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 1.3% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 191,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $253,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 574,769 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,560. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.