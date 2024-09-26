Armistice Capital LLC Buys 145,329 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,329 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kenvue worth $28,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

