Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,950,000 Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,064,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Scilex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scilex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Scilex by 59.5% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Scilex by 321.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SCLX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Scilex in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Scilex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Scilex Stock Performance

Scilex stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Scilex Holding has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $144.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Scilex Holding will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

