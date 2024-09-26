GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 536,000 shares during the period. GSK comprises about 0.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $57,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

