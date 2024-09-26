Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $374,390,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $484.39 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $496.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.71. The company has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

