Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,924 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 0.6% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $49,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after buying an additional 730,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,648,000 after acquiring an additional 317,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.