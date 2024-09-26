Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $39,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

