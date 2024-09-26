Armistice Capital LLC Has $72.78 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for 0.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $72,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.3% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

