Armistice Capital LLC Buys 236,950 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,950 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack accounts for 0.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.37% of Shake Shack worth $52,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 471.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 210,717 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 121.8% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,990,000 after acquiring an additional 273,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $92,476.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $92,476.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 192.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

