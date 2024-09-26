Armistice Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244,000 shares during the quarter. Grifols comprises about 0.6% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $49,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $26,137,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Grifols by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,109,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in Grifols by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 40,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

About Grifols

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.