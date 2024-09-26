Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 423,181 shares during the quarter. Incyte makes up 1.3% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $106,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,047 shares of company stock worth $2,225,626. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

