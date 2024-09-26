Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $34.58 Million Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 957,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,991,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

