Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 597,705 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 74.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,396,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,705 shares during the period. Biohaven comprises about 0.6% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $48,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biohaven by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,347,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,050,000 after purchasing an additional 212,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Biohaven by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,072 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 181.4% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after buying an additional 1,449,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after buying an additional 973,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

