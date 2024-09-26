Armistice Capital LLC Sells 205,754 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,754 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $31,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,399.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,065 shares of company stock worth $23,777,163. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.