Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,522 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises comprises about 1.3% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $59,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

