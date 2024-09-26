Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,003 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.29% of Glacier Bancorp worth $54,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 566,513 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

