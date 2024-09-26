Dimension Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.5 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $153.47 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.