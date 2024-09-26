Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 152,734 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Dimension Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,734 shares during the period. Barings BDC accounts for 1.2% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 121.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

