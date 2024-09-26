Diker Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Aehr Test Systems makes up about 1.4% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $48.28.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,067. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,067. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

