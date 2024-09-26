Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,227,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for 1.5% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $65,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

