Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Position Reduced by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,575 shares during the period. Primo Water makes up about 1.4% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Primo Water worth $63,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Primo Water by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 146,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $18,559,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 645,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

