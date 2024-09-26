Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stake Boosted by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) by 243.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,571 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invivyd were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invivyd by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 474,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Invivyd Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.61. Invivyd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invivyd, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Invivyd Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.