Dimension Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

