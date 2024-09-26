Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,613 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $360,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,542,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

PLTR opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 309.32 and a beta of 2.72.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $254,021.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $254,021.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,389,893 shares of company stock worth $190,485,693 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

