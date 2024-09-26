Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $99.70 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,646 shares during the quarter. Perrigo comprises 2.2% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $99,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.7% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 520.0% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -364.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

