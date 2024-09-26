Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,907 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. makes up 1.6% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.33% of Organon & Co. worth $70,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $6,284,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 1,159,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,789,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,849,000 after buying an additional 192,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
OGN opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $23.10.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Organon & Co.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Organon & Co.
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.