Dimension Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,204 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,704,000 after purchasing an additional 206,654 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 898,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,299,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,933,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $126.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

