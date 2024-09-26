Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,791,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,648,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 and sold 25,651 shares valued at $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

