AlTi Global Inc. Sells 8,442 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AlTi Global Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 63,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,947 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 239,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in NIKE by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.52.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

