RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average of $145.47. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $155.59.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point decreased their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

