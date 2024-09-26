Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $856,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

