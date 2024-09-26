Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RITM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RITM opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

