Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $47,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,440,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 58.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 36.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 81,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 37.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,749 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $108.82 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.82 and a 1-year high of $116.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,574,187.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

