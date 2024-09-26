Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 27,849 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,849 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $53,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2,127.9% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after acquiring an additional 303,202 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,090,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 60.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

