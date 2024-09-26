J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the quarter. J&J Snack Foods accounts for 1.1% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $48,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $125,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $168.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.53. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $176.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.62.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

