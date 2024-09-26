Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the quarter. Kemper makes up about 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $44,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kemper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,429,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Kemper by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 158,830 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 65.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 246,184 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Kemper Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KMPR opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $65.93.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

