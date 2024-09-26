Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $46.31 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Western Digital comprises about 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Western Digital worth $46,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,560. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDC stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

