Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 1,647,522 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2,542.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647,522 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.60% of Americold Realty Trust worth $43,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

View Our Latest Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.