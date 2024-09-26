Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354,406 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $42,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,124,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Agree Realty by 489.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,252 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,815,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,453,000 after acquiring an additional 650,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,273,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,540,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $77.30.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADC

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.