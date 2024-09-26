Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Natixis purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

